名廚三餸一湯｜周世韜Chef Saito菜單 黑胡椒花膠炆雞 Braised Chicken with Black Pepper and Fish Maw

黑胡椒花膠炆雞

材料（4-6位用）：

三黃雞（切件） 半隻

即食花膠 1包

鹿茸菌 適量

乾葱（開邊） 6粒

蒜茸 2茶匙

薑片6片

葱段2束

雞油 少許

調味料：

黑椒碎 2茶匙

生抽 2茶匙

花雕酒 少許

即食吉品鮑魚汁 1包

醃料：

花椒碎 1茶匙

生抽 1湯匙

雞粉 1/2茶匙

生粉 1茶匙

做法：

1. 鹿茸菌浸泡並清洗乾淨；即食花膠切成八等份，備用。

2. 雞洗淨斬件，然後加入花椒碎、生抽及雞粉醃約10-15分鐘，再加入生粉拌勻，備用。

3. 起鑊，下少許油，先把雞油抹勻鑊邊，然後下雞件，皮向下煎，再翻轉煎至兩面金黃，約五、六成熟，夾起備用。

4. 原鑊下乾葱及薑片爆香，炒至乾葱金黃，加入蒜茸、黑椒一起爆香，接着下葱白爆香。雞件回鑊快炒，炒至聞到乾葱及黑椒香味，灒下花雕酒，接着加入鹿茸菌，蓋上蓋炆兩分鐘。

5. 開蓋，加入吉品鮑魚汁，加入花膠煮一會，煮至醬汁收稠身，即可下葱段炒勻。完成。

Braised Chicken with Black Pepper and Fish Maw

Ingredients: (for 4-6 persons)

Yellow hair chicken (chopped into pieces) 1/2 pc

Instant fish maw 1 pack

Antler mushrooms some

Shallot (halved) 6 pcs

Minced garlic 2 tsp

Ginger 6 slices

Scallion 2 bunches, cut into sections

Chicken fat little

Seasoning:

Black peppercorn, crushed 2 tsp

Soy sauce 2 tsp

High-grade Shaoxing wine (Huadiao wine) little

Instant abalone sauce 1 pack

Marinade:

Sichuan pepper, crushed 1 tsp

Soy sauce 1 tbsp

Chicken powder 1/2 tsp

Corn starch 1 tsp

Method:

1. Soak and rinse antler mushroom; cut instant fish maw into eight pieces.

2. Rinse and chop chicken into pieces, then add Sichuan pepper, soy sauce and chicken powder, marinate for 10-15 minutes, then add corn starch, mix well.

3. Add a little oil in a heated wok, brush wok with chicken fat evenly, then pan fry chicken pieces, skin down first, then turn over to brown both sides, remove from heat when half cooked.

4. In the same wok, sauté shallot and ginger slices until the shallot browns, then add minced garlic and black pepper, mix well, add the white sections of scallion, sauté. Return the chicken pieces to wok, sauté briskly until aroma of shallot and black pepper is released, drizzle in Huadiao wine, then add antler mushroom, simmer for two minutes with lid covered.

5. Uncover lid, add abalone sauce and fish maw, simmer until sauce thickens, add scallion sections, mix well and serve.

