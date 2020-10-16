三餸一湯｜金銀蒜芋絲蒸排骨 Steamed Pork Ribs with Double Garlic and Shred Taro

金銀蒜芋絲蒸排骨

材料：

蒜頭1個

芋頭50克

排骨 300克

生抽 1湯匙

糖 1茶匙

蠔油 1湯匙

生粉 1茶匙

步驟：

1. 將生抽、糖、蠔油加入排骨，攪拌均勻，之後加入生粉，再攪拌均勻，醃30分鐘。

2. 蒜頭攪碎；芋頭去皮、切條。

3. 燒熱油，炸芋頭至金黃色，取出，用廚紙印乾油分。

4. 原鑊加熱，加入一半蒜頭，炸蒜頭至金黃色，熄火，加入餘下的蒜頭，攪拌均勻。

5. 將蒜頭加入排骨，攪拌均勻。

6. 將芋頭放上碟，加入排骨，以大火蒸20分鐘。

Steamed Pork Ribs with Double Garlic and Shred Taro

Ingredients:

Garlic 1 whole pc

Taro 50g

Pork ribs 300g

Soy sauce 1 tablespoon

Sugar 1 teaspoon

Oyster sauce 1 tablespoon

Cornstarch 1 teaspoon

Steps:

1. Put soy sauce, sugar, oyster sauce into pork ribs and mix well, then put in cornstarch and mix well, marinate 30 mins.

2. Mince garlic, peel and shred taro.

3. Heat the oil, deep fry taro until golden brown, take out and wipe the oil with kitchen paper.

4. Heat the same pan and put in a half of garlic, then deep fry golden brown, Off the heat, put in the rest of garlic, mix well.

5. Put garlic into pork ribs and mix well.

6. Put taro on the plate, then put in pork ribs, steam 20 mins with high heat.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android