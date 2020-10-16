三餸一湯｜欖角豉汁蒸鱔 Steamed Japanese Eel with Dried Chinese Olive and Black Bean Sauce

欖角豉汁蒸鱔
材料：
鱔 300克
欖角 30克
豆豉 30克
蒜頭 5片
辣椒 2隻
生抽 1湯匙
蠔油 2湯匙
老抽 1茶匙
糖 1湯匙
生粉 1湯匙
步驟：
1. 鱔洗淨後印乾水分，將生粉加入鱔，攪拌均勻。
2. 欖角切粒；豆豉、蒜頭切碎；辣椒切粒。
3. 燒熱油，炒香蒜頭，加入欖角、豆豉，辣椒，炒至均勻，取出配料。
4. 將生抽、蠔油、老抽、糖和炒過的配料混合，再加入鱔中，攪拌均勻。
5. 將鱔擺上碟，以大火蒸鱔15分鐘。
Steamed Japanese Eel with Dried Chinese Olive and Black Bean Sauce
Ingredients:
Japanese eel 300g
Dried Chinese olive 30g
Black bean 30g
Garlic 5 slices
Hot pepper 2 pcs
Soy sauce 1 tablespoon
Oyster sauce 2 tablespoons
Dark soy sauce 1 teaspoon
Sugar 1 tablespoon
Cornstarch 1 tablespoon
Steps:
1. Wipe Japanese eel with kitchen paper after wash, then put cornstarch into Japanese eel and mix well.
2. Dice dried Chinese olive. Mince black bean and garlic. Dice hot pepper.
3. Heat the oil, stir fry garlic, then put in dried Chinese olive, black bean, hot pepper and stir fry mix well, take out the ingredient.
4. Mix soy sauce, oyster sauce, dark soy sauce, sugar, and fried ingredient. Put them in Japanese eel and mix well.
5. Put Japanese eel on the plate, steam Japanese eel 15 mins with high heat.
