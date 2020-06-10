三餸一湯｜淮山杞子響螺豬𦟌湯 Pork Shin soup with Conch, Yam and Chinese wolfberries

淮山杞子響螺豬𦟌湯

材料

急凍螺頭 4至5個

乾淮山 適量

豬𦟌 2件

杞子10克

清水2公升

鹽少許

做法 ：

1.把所有材料洗淨。急凍螺頭先用熱水汆水1分鐘，備用。

2.煮滾一鍋水，把豬𦟌汆水，然後沖洗乾淨。

3.把豬𦟌、螺頭、乾淮山，放進湯鍋內，加水蓋過食材，大火煲15分鐘。

4.冚蓋，轉慢火煲一個半小時後，加入杞子，再下鹽調味即成。

Pork Shin soup with Conch, Yam and Chinese wolfberries

ingredients:

Frozen Conch 4 to 5 pcs

Dired Yam Some

Pork Shin 2 pcs

Chinese wolfberries 10g

Water 2 liters

Salt a pinch

Methods:

1. Rinse all ingredients. Rinse the conch, and then blanch the conch in boiling water for one minute and set aside.

2. Water bring to boil, blanch the pork shin in boiling water, and then rinse in cold water.

3. Put the pork shin, conch and dried yam in the pot, add water to cover, and then cook for 15 minutes on high heat.

4. Cover the lid, turn to low heat, and cook for one and a half hour, add the wolfberries, season with salt. Serve.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》網上FAN享會「素媽媽美麗日記Christine 時令南瓜素食工作坊」，按此登記參加！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android