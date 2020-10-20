三餸一湯｜炸薯餅 Crispy Hash Browns

炸薯餅

材料：

美國焗薯2個

雞蛋 1隻

中筋麵粉 4湯匙

粟粉 4湯匙

巴馬臣芝士粉 3湯匙

洋葱粉 1/3茶匙

鹽 1/3茶匙

蒜粉 1/4茶匙

黑胡椒粉 1/4茶匙

辣椒粉 1/6茶匙

做法：

1.薯仔削皮刨成絲，接着用冷水清洗兩次，洗去多餘的澱粉。

2.把洗好的薯絲瀝乾，放進乾淨的棉布裏擠去水分。

3.備一個大碗把中筋麵粉、粟粉、巴馬臣芝士粉、洋葱粉、大蒜粉、鹽、黑胡椒粉及辣椒粉混合。

4.放入薯仔絲攪拌均勻，再打一個雞蛋進去攪勻。

5.燒熱一鍋油，油熱後，用匙羹把薯餅放進熱油裏，用中火慢慢炸至兩面金黃。

6.取出放在廚房紙上吸油後，即可上碟享用。

Crispy Hash Browns

Ingredients:

U.S Russet Potatoes 2 pcs

Egg 1 pc

Plain flour 4 tbsps

Cornstarch 4 tbsps

Parmesan cheese 3 tbsps

Onion powder, 1/3 tsp

Salt 1/3 tsp

Garlic powder 1/4 tsp

Ground Black pepper 1/4 tsp

Chilli powder 1/6 tsp

Method:

1. Peel and shred the potatoes, and then rinse them twice with cold water to wash away the excess starch.

2. Coarsely the potatoes into a clean cotton towel and then squeeze out the excess liquid by twisting the towel.

3. Prepare a large bowl and mix the plain flour, cornstarch, chili powder, garlic powder, salt, onion powder, black pepper powder. And then add parmesan cheese powder and mix well

4. Add the potato shreds and stir evenly, then beat an egg into the mixture and mix well.

5. Heat the oil in a frying pan , when the oil is hot, add spoonful of the potato mixture into the pan, and then deep fry them on medium heat until both sides are golden and crispy.

6. Transfer the hash browns on the kitchen paper to absorb excess oil, transfer to the plate. Serve.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》網上FAN享會「素媽媽美麗日記Christine 時令南瓜素食工作坊」，按此登記參加！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android