三餸一湯｜清炒蘑菇秋葵 Stir fried Mushroom with Okra

清炒蘑菇秋葵

材料：

啡蘑菇 4朵

白蘑菇 5朵

秋葵 6條

洋葱 1個

蒜茸 1茶匙

乾葱 1個

紅辣椒 1隻

葱 2條

生抽 2茶匙

鎮江醋 2茶匙

糖 2茶匙

鹽 1/2茶匙

做法:

1.啡蘑菇切去尾部，然後切成四等份；白蘑菇切去尾部，再切半，備用。

2.洋葱切絲；乾葱切片；蒜頭切碎；紅辣椒切碎，備用。

3.滾水中加少許鹽，放入秋葵煮1分鐘，撈起，然後去頭切半。

4.中大火燒熱油鑊，爆香蒜茸、乾葱及紅辣椒。

5.加洋葱炒至軟身，加入蘑菇轉大火炒，炒至蘑菇水分略為收乾，下秋葵炒一會。

6.加入生抽、鎮江醋、糖及鹽調味，最後灑下葱粒裝飾，即成。

Stir fried Mushroom with Okra

Ingredients:

Brown mushrooms 4 pcs

White mushrooms 5 pcs

Okra 6 pcs

Onion 1 pc

Garlic 1 tsp

Shallot 1 pc

Red Chilli 1 pc

Scallion 2 brunches

Soy Sauce 2 tsps

Chinkiang Vinegar 2 tsps

Sugar 2 tsps

Salt 1/2 tsp

Method:

1. Cut off the stem end of the brown mushroom, and then cut into four; Cut off the stem end of white mushrooms, and then cut in half and set aside.

2. Shred the onion; Slice the Shallot; Mince the garlic; Mince the red chilli, set aside.

3. Add a pinch of salt to the boiling water, add the okra and cook for one minute, remove and then cut off the tough stem and cut okra in half.

4. Heat the wok with oil on medium-high heat, sauté garlic, shallot and red chilli.

5. add onion and stir fry until soft, add the mushrooms, turn to high heat, stir fry the mushrooms until most of the liquid has reduced, add okra and stir fry for a while.

6. Season with soy sauce, Chinkiang vinegar, sugar and salt, and finally sprinkle the scallion to decorate and serve.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》網上FAN享會「素媽媽美麗日記Christine 時令南瓜素食工作坊」，按此登記參加！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android