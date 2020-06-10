三餸一湯｜日式蘿蔔燉肉 Japanese Style Pork belly Stew with Carrot

日式蘿蔔燉肉
材料：
豬腩肉 400克
甘筍 2條
蒜頭 3-4瓣
洋葱 1個
油 1湯匙
水 400毫升
豉油 2湯匙
清酒 2茶匙
糖 2茶匙
葱 1條
豬腩肉醃料：
豉油 1湯匙
麻油 1 湯匙
清酒 1湯匙
味醂 1 湯匙
做法：
1.甘筍去皮後切件；蒜頭拍扁；葱切碎；洋葱切成絲，備用。
2.豬腩肉切件，然後以豉油、麻油、清酒及味醂醃約5分鐘左右。
3.燒熱鑊下油，加入蒜頭及洋葱爆炒，然後加入已醃好的豬腩肉炒香。
4.加入甘筍炒一會，然後加水、豉油、清酒及糖，拌勻後，轉小火，冚蓋煮30分鐘。
5.開蓋，撒上青葱，即可上碟。
Japanese Style Pork belly Stew with Carrot
Ingredients:
Pork belly 400g
Carrots 2 pcs
Garlic 3- 4 cloves
Onion 1 pc
Oil 1 tbsp
Water 400ml
Soy sauce 2 tbsps
Sake 2 tsps
Sugar 2 tsps
Scallion 1 brunch
Pork belly Marinade:
Soy Sauce 1 tbsp
Sesame oil 1 tbsp
Sake 1 tbsp
Mirin 1 tbsp
Method:
1. Peel the carrot and cut into pieces; Smash the garlic; Mince the scallion; Shred the onion, set aside.
2. Pork belly cut into pieces, and then marinate with soy sauce, sesame oil, sake and mirin for about 5 minutes.
3. Heat the wok with oil, stir fry the garlic and onion, and then add the marinated pork belly and stir fry until fragrant.
4. Add carrots and stir-fry for a while, add water, soy sauce, sake and sugar, mix well, turn to low heat, cover the lid and cook for 30 minutes.
5. Open the lid, sprinkle scallion and serve.
