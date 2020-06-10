三餸一湯｜日式蘿蔔燉肉 Japanese Style Pork belly Stew with Carrot

日式蘿蔔燉肉

材料：

豬腩肉 400克

甘筍 2條

蒜頭 3-4瓣

洋葱 1個

油 1湯匙

水 400毫升

豉油 2湯匙

清酒 2茶匙

糖 2茶匙

葱 1條

豬腩肉醃料：

豉油 1湯匙

麻油 1 湯匙

清酒 1湯匙

味醂 1 湯匙

做法：

1.甘筍去皮後切件；蒜頭拍扁；葱切碎；洋葱切成絲，備用。

2.豬腩肉切件，然後以豉油、麻油、清酒及味醂醃約5分鐘左右。

3.燒熱鑊下油，加入蒜頭及洋葱爆炒，然後加入已醃好的豬腩肉炒香。

4.加入甘筍炒一會，然後加水、豉油、清酒及糖，拌勻後，轉小火，冚蓋煮30分鐘。

5.開蓋，撒上青葱，即可上碟。

Japanese Style Pork belly Stew with Carrot

Ingredients:

Pork belly 400g

Carrots 2 pcs

Garlic 3- 4 cloves

Onion 1 pc

Oil 1 tbsp

Water 400ml

Soy sauce 2 tbsps

Sake 2 tsps

Sugar 2 tsps

Scallion 1 brunch

Pork belly Marinade:

Soy Sauce 1 tbsp

Sesame oil 1 tbsp

Sake 1 tbsp

Mirin 1 tbsp

Method:

1. Peel the carrot and cut into pieces; Smash the garlic; Mince the scallion; Shred the onion, set aside.

2. Pork belly cut into pieces, and then marinate with soy sauce, sesame oil, sake and mirin for about 5 minutes.

3. Heat the wok with oil, stir fry the garlic and onion, and then add the marinated pork belly and stir fry until fragrant.

4. Add carrots and stir-fry for a while, add water, soy sauce, sake and sugar, mix well, turn to low heat, cover the lid and cook for 30 minutes.

5. Open the lid, sprinkle scallion and serve.

