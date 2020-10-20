三餸一湯｜番薯水東芥菜肉片湯 Soup with Sweet Potato, Shuidong Mustard and Pork

番薯水東芥菜肉片湯
材料：
番薯2個
水東芥菜2棵
瘦肉3両
薑2片
鹽1湯匙
做法：
1. 番薯切件，瘦肉切片，芥菜洗淨切段。
2. 肉片用鹽拌勻醃味後，倒入熱滾水沖兩次
3. 煲4碗水，水滾後，下薑和番薯煲8分鐘。
4. 下芥菜和肉片煮2分鐘。加少許鹽調味即成。
Soup with Sweet Potato, Shuidong Mustard and Pork
Ingredients:
2 Sweet Potatoes
2 Stalks Shuidong Mustard
3 Taels Lean Pork
2 Slices Ginger
1 tbsp Salt
Steps:
1. Cut sweet potato into pieces, slice lean pork. Rinse and cut Shuidong mustard into sections.
2. Marinate pork with salt. Wash it with boiled water twice.
3. Pour 4 bowls of water into the pot, bring water to boil and add ginger, then cook sweet potato for 8 minutes.
4. Add Shuidong mustard and pork slices, cook for 2 minutes. Season with little salt. Done.
