蘋果日報慈善基金
香港
台灣
北美
香港台灣北美
我要訂閱
English

三餸一湯｜番薯水東芥菜肉片湯 Soup with Sweet Potato, Shuidong Mustard and Pork

1小時前

番薯水東芥菜肉片湯

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜牛油蒜蓉炒雜菇 Stir-Fried Mixed Mushrooms with Butter and Garlic

材料：

番薯2個

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜雲耳杞子蒸雞片 Steamed Chicken with Black Fungus and Medlar Seeds

水東芥菜2棵

瘦肉3両

薑2片

鹽1湯匙

做法：

1. 番薯切件，瘦肉切片，芥菜洗淨切段。

2. 肉片用鹽拌勻醃味後，倒入熱滾水沖兩次

3. 煲4碗水，水滾後，下薑和番薯煲8分鐘。

4. 下芥菜和肉片煮2分鐘。加少許鹽調味即成。

Soup with Sweet Potato, Shuidong Mustard and Pork

Ingredients:

2 Sweet Potatoes

2 Stalks Shuidong Mustard

3 Taels Lean Pork

2 Slices Ginger

1 tbsp Salt

Steps:

1. Cut sweet potato into pieces, slice lean pork. Rinse and cut Shuidong mustard into sections.

2. Marinate pork with salt. Wash it with boiled water twice.

3. Pour 4 bowls of water into the pot, bring water to boil and add ginger, then cook sweet potato for 8 minutes.

4. Add Shuidong mustard and pork slices, cook for 2 minutes. Season with little salt. Done.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》網上FAN享會「素媽媽美麗日記Christine 時令南瓜素食工作坊」，按此登記參加

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android

食譜粵菜湯水蔬菜豬肉15-30分鐘
一格照片，一個故事，Follow蘋果Instagram！
BannerBanner