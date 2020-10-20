三餸一湯｜牛油蒜蓉炒雜菇 Stir-Fried Mixed Mushrooms with Butter and Garlic

牛油蒜蓉炒雜菇

材料：

杏鮑菇2條

秀珍菇6件

鮮冬菇6隻

蒜頭6瓣

調味料 ：

牛油1湯匙

黑椒碎半湯匙

生抽1湯匙

生粉水1湯匙

紹酒1湯匙

做法：

1. 杏鮑菇切片，秀珍菇開兩片，冬菇去蒂切片；蒜頭拍扁切碎。

2. 用牛油起鑊，慢火炒蒜茸。

3. 將雜菇放落鑊，撒入黑椒碎，將雜菇炒至軟身，再加紹酒快炒。埋芡即成。

Stir-Fried Mixed Mushrooms with Butter and Garlic

Ingredients:

2 King Oyster Mushrooms

6 Oyster Mushrooms

6 Fresh Shiitake Mushrooms

6 Cloves Garlic

Seasonings:

1 tbsp Butter

½ tbsp Crushed Black Pepper

1 tbsp Corn Starch Water

1 tbsp Light Soy Sauce

1 tbsp Shaoxing Wine

Steps：

1. Slice king oyster mushrooms, cut oyster mushrooms into half and remove stems from shiitake mushrooms and then slice. Crush and chop garlics.

2. Heat the pan with butter, stir-fry minced garlic with low heat.

3. Add all mushrooms in pan, then add black pepper, and stir-fry mushrooms until are soften. Add Shaoxing wine and stir-fry quickly. Thicken with corn starch water.

