三餸一湯｜糖醋黃花魚 Sweet and Sour Yellow Croaker

糖醋黃花魚

材料：

黃花魚 ¼條

薑4片

紅椒 (細) 2隻

調味料 ：

鎮江醋半碗

片糖半條

鹽1湯匙

生粉2湯匙

水半碗

做法：

1. 黃花魚洗淨，用鹽醃半小時。

2. 吸乾水份並將生粉撲上黃花魚。

3. 大火燒熱起鑊，轉中火，黃花魚煎至兩面金黃色，再煎至乾身上碟。

4. 落少許油起鑊，爆香薑片，之後轉細火。

5. 加適量醋、片糖及鹽，再加入紅椒略煮即成。

6. 將糖醋汁淋在魚上。

Sweet and Sour Yellow Croaker

Ingredients:

¼ Yellow Croaker

4 Slices Ginger

2 Small Red Chili Peppers

Seasoning:

½ Bowl Zhenjiang Vinegar

½ Strip Slab Sugar

1 tbsp Salt

2tbsp Corn Starch

½ Bowl Water

Steps:

1. Rinse yellow croaker and then marinate it with salt for 30 minutes.

2. Pat dry the fish and smear corn starch on yellow croaker.

3. Heat the pan with high heat and add oil, turn to medium heat, pan-fry the fish till its golden brown on both sides, pan-fry the fish till its dried, dish up.

4. Heat the pan with little oil, saute ginger slices until fragrant, then switch to low heat.

5. Add vinegar, slab sugar and salt , then add red chili pepper and cook it slightly.

6. Pour sweet and sour sauce into the fish.

-----------------------------

