三餸一湯｜杞子菠菜羊肉湯 Sliced Lamb Soup with Dried Wolfberries and Spinach

杞子菠菜羊肉湯

材料：

菠菜 300克

羊肉片 1盒

杞子 10克

薑 30克

米酒 1湯匙

紹興酒 1湯匙

胡椒粉 少許

鹽 少許

步驟：

1. 杞子浸水；菠菜切段；薑切絲。

2. 將紹興酒、胡椒粉、鹽加入羊肉片，醃10分鐘。

3. 煲滾水，將杞子、薑、米酒、菠菜加入，煮10分鐘。

4. 加入羊肉片，煮5分鐘，最後加入鹽。

Sliced Lamb Soup with Dried Wolfberries and Spinach

Ingredients:

Spinach 300g

Sliced lamb 1 box

Dried wolfberries 10g

Ginger 30g

Rice wine 1 tablespoon

Shao xing wine 1 tablespoon

Pepper little

Salt little

Steps:

1. Soak dried wolfberries. Cut spinach into strips. Shred ginger.

2. Put Shao xing wine, pepper, salt into sliced lamb, marinate 10 mins.

3. Boil the water, put in dried wolfberries, ginger, rice wine and spinach, cook 10 mins.

4. Put in sliced lamb and cook 5 mins, finally put in salt.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》網上FAN享會「素媽媽美麗日記Christine 時令南瓜素食工作坊」，按此登記參加！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android