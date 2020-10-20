三餸一湯｜杞子菠菜羊肉湯 Sliced Lamb Soup with Dried Wolfberries and Spinach

杞子菠菜羊肉湯
材料：
菠菜 300克
羊肉片 1盒
杞子 10克
薑 30克
米酒 1湯匙
紹興酒 1湯匙
胡椒粉 少許
鹽 少許
步驟：
1. 杞子浸水；菠菜切段；薑切絲。
2. 將紹興酒、胡椒粉、鹽加入羊肉片，醃10分鐘。
3. 煲滾水，將杞子、薑、米酒、菠菜加入，煮10分鐘。
4. 加入羊肉片，煮5分鐘，最後加入鹽。
Sliced Lamb Soup with Dried Wolfberries and Spinach
Ingredients:
Spinach 300g
Sliced lamb 1 box
Dried wolfberries 10g
Ginger 30g
Rice wine 1 tablespoon
Shao xing wine 1 tablespoon
Pepper little
Salt little
Steps:
1. Soak dried wolfberries. Cut spinach into strips. Shred ginger.
2. Put Shao xing wine, pepper, salt into sliced lamb, marinate 10 mins.
3. Boil the water, put in dried wolfberries, ginger, rice wine and spinach, cook 10 mins.
4. Put in sliced lamb and cook 5 mins, finally put in salt.
-----------------------------
