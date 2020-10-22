三餸一湯｜藥膳蝦 Herbal Shrimp

藥膳蝦

材料：

蝦 300克

黃芪30克

當歸 30克

紅棗 6粒

杞子 20克

紹興酒 1湯匙

鹽 1茶匙

步驟：

1. 紅棗對切。

2. 煲滾水，將黃芪、當歸、紅棗、杞子、紹興酒加入，蓋上蓋，煮20分鐘。

3. 挑走蝦腸，將蝦加入藥膳湯，煮3分鐘，最後加入鹽。

Herbal Shrimp

Ingredients:

Shrimp 300g

Mongolian milkvetch root 30g

Chinese angelica 30g

Red jujube 6 pcs

Dried wolfberries 20g

Shao xing wine 1 tablespoon

Salt 1 teaspoon

Steps:

1. Cut red jujube into two pieces.

2. Boil the water, put in mongolian milkvetch root, Chinese angelica, red jujube, dried wolfberries and Shao xing wine, cover the lid and cook 20 mins.

3. Remove shrimp devein, them put shrimp into herbal soup and cook 3 mins, finally put in salt.

-----------------------------

