三餸一湯｜孜然蜜糖雞翼 Pan fried Chicken Wing with Cumin Seed Powder and Honey

孜然蜜糖雞翼

材料：

雞翼 8 隻

孜然粉 2湯匙

生抽 1湯匙

胡椒粉 1茶匙

蜜糖 1湯匙

生粉 少許

油 少許

步驟：

1. 雞翼用廚紙印乾水分，在背面用叉插鬆。

2. 將孜然粉、生抽、胡椒粉加入雞翼，攪拌均勻，醃30分鐘，再加入油、生粉。

3. 燒熱油，煎雞翼3分鐘。

4. 煎另一面至金黃色，加入蜜糖，炒至均勻。

Pan fried Chicken Wing with Cumin Seed Powder and Honey

Ingredients:

Chicken wing 8 pcs

Cumin seed powder 2 tablespoons

Soy sauce 1 tablespoon

Pepper 1 teaspoon

Honey 1 tablespoon

Cornstarch little

Oil little

Steps:

1. Wipe chicken wing with kitchen paper and slap chicken wing back side.

2. Put cumin seed powder, soy sauce, pepper into chicken wing, mix well and marinate 30 mins, then put in oil and cornstarch.

3. Heat the oil, pan fry chicken wing 3 mins.

4. Pan fry other side until golden brown, then put in honey and stir fry until mix well.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》網上FAN享會「素媽媽美麗日記Christine 時令南瓜素食工作坊」，按此登記參加！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android