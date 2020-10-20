三餸一湯｜XO醬炒秋葵百合 Stir fried Okra and Lily Bulb with XO Sauce

XO醬炒秋葵百合
材料：
秋葵 10條
百合 1包
蒜頭 2片
XO醬 1湯匙
蠔油 1茶匙
生抽 1茶匙
糖 1茶匙
步驟：
1. 秋葵切粒；百合撕開、洗淨、瀝乾水分；蒜頭切碎。
2. 燒熱油，爆香蒜頭。
3. 加入秋葵、百合炒。
4. 加入蠔油、生抽、糖、XO醬，炒至均勻。
Stir fried Okra and Lily Bulb with XO Sauce
Ingredients:
Okra 10 pcs
Lily bulb 1 pack
Garlic 2 slices
XO sauce 1 tablespoon
Oyster sauce 1 teaspoon
Soy sauce 1 teaspoon
Sugar 1 teaspoon
Steps:
1. Dice okra. Rip lily bulb, wash and drain water. Mince garlic.
2. Heat the oil, stir fry garlic.
3. Put in okra and lily bulb.
4. Put in oyster sauce, soy sauce, sugar, XO sauce and stir fry until mix well.
-----------------------------
