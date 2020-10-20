三餸一湯｜XO醬炒秋葵百合 Stir fried Okra and Lily Bulb with XO Sauce

XO醬炒秋葵百合

材料：

秋葵 10條

百合 1包

蒜頭 2片

XO醬 1湯匙

蠔油 1茶匙

生抽 1茶匙

糖 1茶匙

步驟：

1. 秋葵切粒；百合撕開、洗淨、瀝乾水分；蒜頭切碎。

2. 燒熱油，爆香蒜頭。

3. 加入秋葵、百合炒。

4. 加入蠔油、生抽、糖、XO醬，炒至均勻。

Stir fried Okra and Lily Bulb with XO Sauce

Ingredients:

Okra 10 pcs

Lily bulb 1 pack

Garlic 2 slices

XO sauce 1 tablespoon

Oyster sauce 1 teaspoon

Soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Sugar 1 teaspoon

Steps:

1. Dice okra. Rip lily bulb, wash and drain water. Mince garlic.

2. Heat the oil, stir fry garlic.

3. Put in okra and lily bulb.

4. Put in oyster sauce, soy sauce, sugar, XO sauce and stir fry until mix well.

-----------------------------

