三餸一湯｜陳皮冬瓜鴨湯 Duck Soup with Winter Melon and Tangerine Peel

陳皮冬瓜鴨湯

材料:

米鴨件 半隻

冬瓜 1件(約1斤)

草菇 約10粒

陳皮 1片

高湯 500毫升

水 適量

鴨肉醃料：

五香粉 1/2茶匙

生抽 1/2湯匙

老抽 1/2湯匙

胡椒粉 少許

做法：

1. 陳皮浸軟；冬瓜切件去瓤，備用。

2. 草菇切半。然後放入滾水中汆水1分鐘，盛起備用。

3. 鴨件用五香粉、胡椒粉、生抽及老抽拌勻，醃兩小時。

4. 熱鑊下油，放入鴨件煎至七成熟，盛起，用廚房紙吸油。

5. 把冬瓜放入湯鍋內，加入高湯及水煲滾，放入草菇、鴨件和陳皮，再加水蓋過食材，蓋上蓋，用中火煲約15至20分鐘。

6. 最後加入少許鹽調味即可。

Duck Soup with Winter Melon and Tangerine Peel

Ingredients:

Rice Duck pieces 1/2 pc

Winter Melon 1 pc (about 1kg)

Straw mushroom About 10 pcs

Tangerine Peel 1 pc

Broth 500ml

Water Some

Duck marinade:

Five Spice Powder 1/2 tsp

Soy Sauce 1/2 tbsp

Dark Soy Sauce 1/2 tbsp

Ground White Pepper a pinch

Methods:

1. Soak the tangerine peel in water until soft; Cut the winter melon into pieces and remove the pith, set aside.

2. Cut straw mushrooms in half. Blanch in the boiling water for one minute, set aside.

3. Marinade the duck pieces with five spice powder, ground white pepper, soy sauce and dark soy sauce, marinate for two hours.

4. Heat the pan with oil, pan fry the duck pieces until medium well, transfer the duck pieces on the kitchen paper to absorb excess oil.

5. Add the winter melon in the soup pot, pour the broth and water and bring to boil, add the straw mushrooms, the duck pieces and tangerine peel, pour water to cover all ingredients, cover the lid, and cook for about 15 to 20 minutes on medium heat.

6. Finally add a pinch of salt to taste. Done.

