三餸一湯｜味噌木魚拌茄子 Stir fry Eggplant with Miso and Katsuobushi

味噌木魚拌茄子

材料：

茄子 2條

味噌 3至4湯匙

木魚碎 適量

芝麻 適量

葱花 適量

味醂 2湯匙

麻油 適量

做法：

1. 茄子去頭，切半再切件。

2. 把味噌及味醂拌勻，然後拌入芝麻成醬汁。

3. 燒熱鑊下麻油，先炒茄子至八成熟，再加入味噌醬汁拌勻

4. 炒至茄子熟透即可上碟，再撒上葱花及木魚花即可。

Stir fry Eggplant with Miso and Katsuobushi

Ingredients:

Eggplants 2 pcs

Miso 3-4 tbsps

Katsuobushi Some

Sesame Some

Scallion Some

Mirin 2 tbsps

Sesame oil Some

Methods:

1. Trim stem off from the eggplant, cut in half and then cut into pieces.

2. Mix the miso and mirin well, and then add the sesame seeds, mix it well to make a sauce.

3. Heat the sesame oil in a wok, stir fry the eggplant until medium well, and then add the miso sauce and mix well.

4. Stir fry the eggplant until they are cooked, serve on the plate, and then sprinkle the scallion and katsuobushi. Done.

