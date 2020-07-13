三餸一湯｜糖醋雞肉丸子 Chicken Meatballs with Sweet and Sour Sauce

糖醋雞肉丸子

材料

雞胸肉 270克

椰菜花 1/3個

甘筍 1條

薑1片

芝麻 適量

雞蛋 1隻

清酒 1湯匙

胡椒鹽 少許

豉油2湯匙

麵包糠 5湯匙

醬汁：

番茄醬 2湯匙

白醋 2湯匙

豉油 3湯匙

糖 2湯匙

水 2湯匙

做法：

1. 甘筍刨皮後切片；雞胸肉切件。

2. 椰菜花切件，水加鹽煮滾，放入椰菜花燙熟，即可撈起，然後放入攪拌機內攪碎，備用。

3. 把雞胸肉放入攪拌機內，加入甘筍、薑片一起攪成雞肉泥。

4. 把雞肉泥放置大碗內，加入胡椒鹽、清酒、豉油拌勻，再加入雞蛋拌勻，然後加入椰菜花茸拌勻，加入麵包糠再拌勻。

5. 燒熱油至180℃，用湯匙舀起雞肉泥塑成丸子狀，放入油鍋中炸至金黃色，盛起備用。

6. 把番茄醬、醋、豉油及糖放入鍋中拌勻，大火煮滾，加水後以中慢火煮成醬汁。

7. 把雞肉丸子倒進醬汁裏，煮至醬汁差不多快收乾，最後撒上芝麻，即可上碟。

Chicken Meatballs with Sweet and Sour Sauce

Ingredients:

Chicken breast 270g

Cauliflower 1/3 pc

Carrot 1 pc

Ginger 1 slice

Sesame some

Egg 1 pc

Sake 1 tbsp

Pepper Salt a pinch

Soy sauce 2 tbsps

Bread Crumbs 5 tbsps

Sauce:

Tomato sauce 2tbsps

White Vinegar 2tbsps

Soy sauce 3tbsps

Sugar 2tbsps

Water 2tbsps

Methods:

1. Peel and slice the carrot; Cut the chicken breast into pieces.

2. Cut the cauliflower into pieces, add salt in the boiling water, add the cauliflower and cook until tender, and then transfer in a food processor and smash it for later use.

3. Add the chicken breasts in a food processor; add carrots and ginger; blend the ingredients until thoroughly combined.

4. Place the chicken mud in a large bowl, add pepper salt, sake, soy sauce and mix well, add the egg and mix well, and then add the cauliflower and mix well, add the bread crumbs and mix well.

5.Heat the oil to 180℃, scoop up the chicken mud with a spoon to shape it into a ball, deep fry the chicken ball until golden brown, set aside.

6. Add the tomato sauce, white vinegar, soy sauce and sugar in a pot and mix well, bring to a boil on high heat, pour water and cook the sauce on medium-low heat.

7. Pour the chicken meatballs into the sauce, cook until the sauce is reduced, and finally sprinkle with sesame seeds, then serve.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》網上FAN享會「素媽媽美麗日記Christine 時令南瓜素食工作坊」，按此登記參加！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android