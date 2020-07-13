三餸一湯｜梅子油爆蝦 Deep fried shrimps with Plum Powder

梅子油爆蝦

材料：

白蝦仔 約半斤

梅子粉 適量

蒜頭 4至5瓣

薑 2至3片

葱 適量

麻油 1茶匙

水 40毫升

白醋 2湯匙

糖 1湯匙

鹽 1/2茶匙

做法：

1. 把葱切成葱花；蒜切碎；薑切末，備用。

2. 洗淨白蝦仔瀝乾水分，剪去蝦鬚與蝦腳。

3. 燒熱一油鍋，大火約180℃油溫，油炸蝦約30秒至外殼酥脆，撈起。

4. 大火把油燒加熱至200℃，放蝦進去炸第二回至酥脆，即可撈起瀝油。

5. 麻油起鍋，爆香葱花、蒜茸及薑茸。倒入白醋、水、糖及鹽。開中火把醬汁煮至濃稠，轉小火，把炸好的蝦放入醬汁中攪拌均勻。

6. 上碟，撒上葱花及梅子粉即可。

Deep fried shrimps with Plum Powder

Ingredients:

whiteleg shrimp About 1/2catty

Plum powder some

Garlic 4-5 cloves

Ginger 2-3 slices

Scallion some

Sesame Oil 1 tsp

Water 40ml

White vinegar 2tbsps

Sugar 1tbsp

Salt 1/2tsp

Method:

1. Mince the scallion; Mince the garlic; Mince ginger and set aside.

2. Rinse and drain the whiteleg shrimp, and then cut off the sharp spine above the shrimp head and the legs.

3. Heat a pot of oil about 180℃ on high heat, deep fry the shrimp for about 30 seconds until the shell is crispy.

4. Heat the oil to 200℃ on a high heat, deep fry the shrimp for a second time until it is crispy, remove and drain.

5. Heat the pan with sesame oil, sauté the scallion, minced garlic and minced ginger. Pour white vinegar, water, sugar and salt. Boil the sauce on medium heat until thick, turn to low heat, pour all the fried shrimp in the sauce and stir well.

6. Transfer to the plate, sprinkle with scallion and plum powder. Done.

