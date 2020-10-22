三餸一湯｜南乳小酥肉 Deep fried Pork Lean with Fermented Red Beancurd

南乳小酥肉

材料：

瘦肉 300克

南乳 30克

糖 1茶匙

紹興酒 1湯匙

蠔油 1茶匙

五香粉 1茶匙

泡打粉 少許

低筋麵粉 3湯匙

生粉 3湯匙

蛋 1隻

步驟：

1. 瘦肉切條；將南乳、糖、紹興酒、蠔油、五香粉加入瘦肉，用手攪拌均勻，醃30分鐘。

2. 將泡打粉、低筋麵粉、生粉、蛋、少許水混合成粉漿。

3. 加入瘦肉，攪拌均勻。

4. 燒熱油，以中火炸瘦肉5分鐘，取出及瀝乾油分。

5. 以大火炸瘦肉1分鐘，取出及瀝乾油分。

Deep fried Pork Lean with Fermented Red Beancurd

Ingredients:

Pork lean 300g

Fermented red beancurd 30g

Sugar 1 teaspoon

Shao xing wine 1 tablespoon

Oyster sauce 1 teaspoon

Five spices powder 1 teaspoon

Baking soda little

Low gluten flour 3 tablespoons

Cornstarch 3 tablespoons

Egg 1 pc

Steps:

1. Cut pork lean into strips, put fermented red beancurd, sugar, Shao xing wine, oyster sauce, five spices powder into pork lean, mix well by hand and marinate 30 mins.

2. Mix baking soda, low gluten flour, cornstarch, egg and a little water.

3. Put in pork lean and mix well.

4. Heat the oil, deep fry pork lean 5 mins with mid-heat, take out and drain oil.

5. Deep fry pork lean 1 min with high heat, take out and drain oil.

