三餸一湯｜蒜香牛油炒蘆筍白舞茸菇 Stir fried Asparagus and White Maitake with Garlic & Butter

蒜香牛油炒蘆筍白舞茸菇

材料：

蘆筍 200克

白舞茸菇 200克

蒜頭 1個

牛油 30克

鹽 1茶匙

黑椒 1茶匙

步驟：

1. 蘆筍切走根部後切段；撕開白舞茸菇；蒜頭攪碎。

2. 燒熱油，炒香蒜頭後取出。

3. 加入蘆筍、白舞茸菇，加少許水，蓋上蓋，煮1分鐘。

4. 加入蒜頭、牛油、鹽、黑椒，炒至均勻。

Stir fried Asparagus and White Maitake with Garlic & Butter

Ingredients:

Asparagus 200g

White maitake 200g

Garlic 1 pc

Butter 30g

Salt 1 teaspoon

Pepper 1 teaspoon

Steps:

1. Cut asparagus root then cut into strips. Rip white maitake. Mince garlic.

2. Heat the oil, stir fry garlic then take out.

3. Put in asparagus, white maitake and a little water, cover the lid and cook 1 min.

4. Put in garlic, butter, salt and black pepper, stir fry until mix well.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》網上FAN享會「素媽媽美麗日記Christine 時令南瓜素食工作坊」，按此登記參加！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android