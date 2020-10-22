三餸一湯｜蒜香牛油炒蘆筍白舞茸菇 Stir fried Asparagus and White Maitake with Garlic & Butter

蒜香牛油炒蘆筍白舞茸菇
材料：
蘆筍 200克
白舞茸菇 200克
蒜頭 1個
牛油 30克
鹽 1茶匙
黑椒 1茶匙
步驟：
1. 蘆筍切走根部後切段；撕開白舞茸菇；蒜頭攪碎。
2. 燒熱油，炒香蒜頭後取出。
3. 加入蘆筍、白舞茸菇，加少許水，蓋上蓋，煮1分鐘。
4. 加入蒜頭、牛油、鹽、黑椒，炒至均勻。
Stir fried Asparagus and White Maitake with Garlic & Butter
Ingredients:
Asparagus 200g
White maitake 200g
Garlic 1 pc
Butter 30g
Salt 1 teaspoon
Pepper 1 teaspoon
Steps:
1. Cut asparagus root then cut into strips. Rip white maitake. Mince garlic.
2. Heat the oil, stir fry garlic then take out.
3. Put in asparagus, white maitake and a little water, cover the lid and cook 1 min.
4. Put in garlic, butter, salt and black pepper, stir fry until mix well.
-----------------------------
