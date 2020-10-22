三餸一湯｜涼拌檸檬蝦 Chilled Shrimp with Lemon

涼拌檸檬蝦

材料：

蝦 300克

蒜頭 3片

辣椒 1隻

洋葱 1/4個

檸檬 1個

生抽 1茶匙

鎮江香醋 1湯匙

糖 1湯匙

麻油 1湯匙

步驟：

1. 蒜頭、洋葱切碎；辣椒切粒；將半個檸檬榨汁，另外半個檸檬切粒。

2. 蝦挑走蝦腸。

3. 煲滾水，將蝦煮熟，取出，放入冰水浸5分鐘。

4. 將生抽、鎮江香醋、糖、麻油、檸檬汁混合成醬汁。

5. 熟蝦去殼。

6. 將蒜頭、辣椒、洋葱、檸檬粒加入蝦，攪拌均勻。

7. 加入醬汁，攪拌均勻。

Chilled Shrimp with Lemon

Ingredients:

Shrimp 300g

Garlic 3 slices

Hot pepper 1 pc

Onion 1/4 pc

Lemon 1 pc

Soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Zhen jiang vinegar 1 tablespoon

Sugar 1 tablespoon

Sesame oil 1 tablespoon

Steps:

1. Mince garlic and onion. Dice hot pepper. Squeeze 1/2 pieces of lemon and dice 1/2 pieces of lemon.

2. Remove shrimp devein.

3. Boil the water. Cook shrimp until well done, then take out and soak with ice water for 5 mins.

4. Mix soy sauce, Zhen jiang vinegar, sugar, sesame oil, lemon juice as sauce.

5. shell shrimp.

6. Put garlic, hot pepper, onion, diced lemon into shrimp, mix well.

7. Put in the sauce and mix well.

