三餸一湯｜番茄豆腐真姬菇湯 Marmoreal Mushroom Soup with Tomato and Tofu

番茄豆腐真姬菇湯

材料：

番茄 2個

豆腐 1盒

真姬菇 1包

雞蛋 1隻

鹽 1茶匙

麻油 1茶匙

步驟：

1. 豆腐切粒；真姬菇切走根部及撕開；雞蛋打均勻。

2. 煲滾水，加入番茄，煮1分鐘，取出。

3. 番茄去皮，將一個番茄切碎，另外一個番茄切件。

4. 燒熱油，炒香番茄碎後加水，蓋上蓋，煮滾。

5. 加入豆腐、番茄件、真姬菇，蓋上蓋，轉小火煲20分鐘。

6. 加入雞蛋，攪拌均勻。

7. 最後加入鹽、麻油，攪拌均勻。

Marmoreal Mushroom Soup with Tomato and Tofu

Ingredients:

Tomato 2 pcs

Tofu 1 box

Marmoreal mushroom 1 pack

Egg 1 pc

Salt 1 teaspoon

Sesame oil 1 teaspoon

Steps:

1. Dice tofu. Cut marmoreal mushroom root and rip. Beat egg.

2. Boil the water, put in tomato and cook 1 min then take out.

3. Peel tomato, mince one pieces of tomato, cut one pieces of tomato in chunk.

4. Heat the oil, stir fry minced tomato and add water, cover the lid and cook until boiling.

5. Put in tofu, tomato chunk, marmoreal mushroom, cover the lid and cook 20 mins with low heat.

6. Put in egg and mix well.

7. Finally put in salt, sesame oil and mix well.

