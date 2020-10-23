名廚三餸一湯｜任宗衡菜單 墨魚炆腩肉 Braised Pork Belly with Cuttlefish

墨魚炆腩肉

材料：

連皮五花腩12両

大墨魚12両

栗子150g

蒜頭(略拍)2粒

薑2片

指天椒(切粒) 2隻

冰糖10g

芫荽(切段)1棵

醃料：

生抽2湯匙

老抽1湯匙

胡椒粉及五香粉1/4茶匙

玫瑰露 1½茶匙

油1湯匙

做法：

1. 五花腩切件落醃料醃15分鐘，大墨魚切件後汆水30秒後過冷河，備用。

2. 易潔鍋中火燒熱落油，先爆香蒜頭、指天椒及薑片，再加入五花腩炒至金黃後，加入冰糖繼續半煎半炒至腩肉金黃微焦，再落栗子及墨魚炒勻。

3. 倒入清水蓋過至材料表面，滾起後即轉細火慢慢炆一小時或至收汁，最後加入芫荽炒勻即可上碟。

小貼士：大墨魚通常會切件散賣，如果想墨魚肉煙韌有咬口，可以炆煮半小時後才加入。

Braised Pork Belly with Cuttlefish

Ingredients:

Skin-on pork belly 12 taels

Large cuttlefish 12 taels

Chestnut 150g

Garlic 2 cloves, gently smashed

Ginger 2 slices

Bird’s eye chilli 2 pcs, diced

Rock sugar 10g

Coriander 1 bunch, cut into sections

Marinade:

Soy sauce 2 tbsp

Dark soy sauce 1 tbsp

Pepper 1/4 tsp

Five spices powder 1/4 tsp

Mei Kuei Lu Chiew 1 1/2 tsp

Oil 1 tbsp

Method:

1. Cut pork belly into pieces and marinate for 15 minutes, cut large cuttlefish into pieces, blanch for 30s then rinse under cold water.

2. Heat a non-stick pan, add oil, sauté garlic, bird’s eye chilli and ginger slices, then add pork belly and sauté till browned, add rock sugar, pan fry and stir occasionally, then add cuttlefish and chestnuts, mix well.

3. Pour water into the pan until it covers the top of ingredients, turn to low heat after it boils up, braise for one hour or until sauce thickens, garnish with coriander and stir well, serve.

Tips:

Cuttlefish is often sold already cut into pieces, if you’d like it slightly chewy, add it into the rest of the ingredients after 30 minutes of braising.

