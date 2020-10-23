名廚三餸一湯｜任宗衡菜單 沙茶鮮腐竹粒炒蘑菇 Sautéed Mushroom and Fresh Beancurd Sheet with Sa Cha Sauce

沙茶鮮腐竹粒炒蘑菇

材料：

溫室蘑菇220g

鮮腐竹粒170g

九層塔1棵

紅葱頭1個

蒜頭2粒

紅辣椒1隻

水50毫升

沙茶醬2湯匙

蠔油1湯匙

做法：

1. 紅葱頭及蒜頭剁成蓉、紅辣椒切粒、摘下九層塔葉子，備用。

2. 溫室蘑菇不用洗，直接放落滾水燙兩分鐘撈起便可。

3. 將鮮腐竹粒煎至金黃色。

4. 慢火熱鑊落油，先爆香紅葱頭、蒜頭、紅辣椒，然後加入磨菇、沙茶醬及蠔油，轉中火拌炒一下，再落鮮腐竹粒炒勻，加入50毫升水分冚蓋煮三分鐘。

5. 開蓋再炒至收汁，最後落九層塔葉炒多十秒即熄火上碟。

小貼士：蘑菇切片煮會容易出水，原隻煮可鎖住水分反而更好，一口一隻的大小就最合適。

Sautéed Mushroom and Fresh Beancurd Sheet with Sa Cha Sauce

Ingredients:

Button mushrooms 220g

Fresh beancurd sheet cubes 170g

Thai sweet basil 1 bunch

Shallot 1 pc

Garlic 2 cloves

Red chilli pepper 1 pc

Water 50ml

Sa Cha Sauce 2 tbsp

Oyster sauce 1 tbsp

Method:

1. Mince shallot and garlic, finely chop red chilli pepper, pluck Thai sweet basil leaves off stalk.

2. Blanch mushrooms in boiling water for two minutes directly, no need to clean them beforehand.

3. Pan fry beancurd sheet cubes until golden brown.

4. Heat wok in low heat, add oil, sauté shallot, garlic and red chilli, then add mushroom, Sa Cha sauce and oyster sauce, turn to medium heat and stir fry, add beancurd sheet cubes, mix well, add 50ml of water and simmer 3 minutes with lid on.

5. Open the lid, sauté until sauce thickens, then add Thai sweet basil leaves, sauté for 10 seconds and serve.

Tips:

Mushrooms tend to produce a lot of liquid, it is hence better to cook them whole, best to choose bite size mushrooms.

-----------------------------

