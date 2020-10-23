名廚三餸一湯｜任宗衡菜單 霉香魚鍋 Braised Giant Grouper with Salty Fish

霉香魚鍋

材料：

龍躉魚腩半斤

免治豬肉半斤

霉香鹹魚1片(約60g)

乾葱頭3個

剁椒適量

芫荽適量

熱水500毫升

醃料：

糖1/2茶匙

胡椒粉1/4茶匙

粟粉1茶匙

油1茶匙

做法：

1. 霉香鹹魚去皮起肉剁碎，與免治豬肉及醃料拌勻，加油醃15分鐘備用。

2. 乾葱頭切碎，切芫荽備用。

3. 龍躉魚腩切片備用。

4. 中火起鑊下油，落免治豬肉及乾葱頭炒香，隨後加熱水。

5. 滾起後計慢火煮5分鐘，將龍躉魚片下鍋，再煮5分鐘或至魚片變熟即可熄火。

6. 上碟前撒下適量芫荽碎及剁椒即可。

Braised Giant Grouper with Salty Fish

Ingredients:

Giant grouper belly 1/2 catty

Minced pork 1/2 catty

Salty fish 1 slice (around 60g)

Shallot 3 pcs

Chopped chilli some

Coriander some

Hot water 500ml

Marinade:

Sugar 1/2 tsp

Pepper 1/4 tsp

Corn starch 1 tsp

Oil 1 tsp

Method:

1. Skin, debone and dice salty fish, mix with minced pork and marinade, marinate for 15 minutes.

2. Finely chop shallots and coriander.

3. Slice giant grouper belly.

4. Heat wok in medium heat, add oil, sauté minced pork and shallot, then add hot water.

5. Bring to a boil, then turn to low heat and simmer for 5 minutes, add giant grouper slices, simmer for five more minutes or until the fish is cooked, turn off the heat.

6. Garnish with chopped coriander and chilli, serve.

