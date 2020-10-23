名廚三餸一湯｜任宗衡菜單 台式木瓜排骨酥湯 Taiwanese Fried Pork Ribs Soup with Green Papaya

台式木瓜排骨酥湯

材料：

排骨 200g

青木瓜半個 約300g

薑 3片

芫荽 1棵

番薯粉 3湯匙

雞蛋 半隻

鹽 適量

醃料：

生抽 1湯匙

糖 1/2茶匙

五香粉 1/4茶匙

胡椒粉 1/4茶匙

1. 挑選無骨或軟骨的排骨，洗淨後加入生抽、糖、五香粉及胡椒粉，再加蛋漿拌勻後，放入雪櫃醃約1小時。

2. 青木瓜去皮切件，備用。

3. 醃好的排骨加入番薯粉拌勻。燒熱油鑊，排骨炸至香脆撈起，瀝油備用。

4. 煲滾水加薑片，將木瓜和排骨放入鍋內，用中火煲10分鐘。

5. 熄火再焗10分鐘，最後以鹽調味及加入芫荽即可。

Taiwanese Fried Pork Ribs Soup with Green Papaya

Ingredients:

Pork ribs 200g

Green papaya 1/2 pc, around 300g

Ginger 4 slices

Coriander 1 bunch

Sweet potato flour 3 tbsp

Egg 1/2 pc

Salt some

Marinade:

Soy sauce 1 tbsp

Sugar 1/2 tsp

Five slices powder 1/4 tsp

Pepper 1/4 tsp

Method:

1. Choose boneless pork ribs or ones with cartilage only, rinse them add marinade and beat egg, mix well, marinate in refrigerator for one hour.

2. Peel green papaya, cut into pieces.

3. Add sweet potato flour into marinated pork ribs, mix well. Heat wok, add oil, deep fry pork ribs until crispy, drain.

4. Boil a pot of water, add ginger slices, then add green papaya and pork ribs, cook in medium heat for 10 minutes.

5. Turn off heat and leave it with lid on for 10 minutes, finally season with salt, garnish with coriander and serve.

