三餸一湯｜沙嗲肥牛炒有機鮮舞茸 Stir fried Sliced Beef and Fresh Organic Maitake with Satay Sauce

沙嗲肥牛炒有機鮮舞茸

材料：

牛肉片 200克

新鮮有機舞茸2盒

蒜頭 2片

花生醬 1湯匙

沙嗲醬 1湯匙

椰糖 1粒

椰奶 50毫升

步驟：

1. 撕開新鮮有機舞茸，蒜頭切碎。

2. 燒熱油，將花生醬、沙嗲醬炒香，加入少許水、椰糖、椰奶，蓋上蓋，煮5分鐘，然後取出醬汁。

3. 燒熱油，炒香蒜頭，加入新鮮有機舞茸，炒至半熟。

4. 加入牛肉略炒，再下醬汁，炒至均勻。

Stir fried Sliced Beef and Fresh Organic Maitake with Satay Sauce

Ingredients:

Sliced beef 200g

Fresh organic maitake 2 box

Garlic 2 slices

Peanut butter 1 tablespoon

Satay sauce 1 tablespoon

Coconut sugar 1 pc

Coconut milk 50ml

Steps:

1. Rip fresh organic maitake and mince garlic.

2. Heat the oil, stir fry peanut butter and satay sauce, put in a little water, coconut sugar, coconut milk and mix well, then cover the lid and cook 5 mins, take out the sauce.

3. Heat the oil, stir fry garlic, put in fresh organic maitake, stir fry until half cooked.

4. Put in sliced beef and the sauce, then stir fry until mix well.

