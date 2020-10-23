三餸一湯｜話梅粉蒸排骨 Steamed Pork Ribs with Preserved Prune Powder

話梅粉蒸排骨

材料：

排骨 300克

話梅粉 1湯匙

蒜頭 4片

辣椒 1隻

蠔油 1湯匙

紹興酒 1湯匙

糖 1茶匙

生粉 1湯匙

步驟：

1. 將話梅粉、蠔油、紹興酒、糖加入排骨，攪拌均勻，再加入生粉，醃30分鐘。

2. 蒜頭、辣椒切粒。

3. 燒熱油，炸蒜頭3分鐘，加入辣椒，炒至均勻。

4. 將蒜頭、辣椒加入排骨，攪拌均勻。

5. 以大火蒸20分鐘。

Steamed Pork Ribs with Preserved Prune Powder

Ingredients:

Pork ribs 300g

Preserved prune powder 1 tablespoon

Garlic 4 slices

Hot pepper 1 pc

Oyster sauce 1 tablespoon

Shao xing wine 1 tablespoon

Sugar 1 teaspoon

Cornstarch 1 tablespoon

Steps:

1. Put preserved prune powder, oyster sauce, Shao xing wine and sugar into pork ribs, mix well, then put in cornstarch, marinate 30 mins.

2. Dice garlic and hot pepper.

3. Heat the oil, deep fry garlic 3 mins, put in hot pepper and stir fry until mix well.

4. Put garlic and hot pepper into pork ribs, mix well.

5. Steam 20 mins with high heat.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》網上FAN享會「素媽媽美麗日記Christine 時令南瓜素食工作坊」，按此登記參加！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android