三餸一湯｜醬油蒜蝦 Pan fried Shrimp with Garlic and Soy Sauce

醬油蒜蝦

材料：

蝦 300克

洋葱 1/4個

蒜頭 5片

油5湯匙

鹽 1茶匙

黑椒 1湯匙

日本醬油 1茶匙

味醂 1湯匙

糖 1茶匙

步驟：

1. 洋葱切粒；蒜頭切碎；蝦去殼、切背，挑走蝦腸。

2. 將洋葱、蒜頭、油、鹽、黑椒加入蝦，醃30分鐘。

3. 燒熱鑊，煎蝦至半熟，取出。

4. 轉小火，加入醃料汁，煮3分鐘，再加入日本醬油、味醂、糖，煮2分鐘。

5. 加入蝦，煮至全熟。

Pan fried Shrimp with Garlic and Soy Sauce

Ingredients:

Shrimp 300g

Onion 1/4 pc

Garlic 5 slices

Oil 5 tablespoons

Salt 1 teaspoon

Black pepper 1 tablespoon

Japanese soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Mirin 1 tablespoon

Sugar 1 teaspoon

Steps:

1. Dice onion. Mince garlic. Shell shrimp, then make a cut on the backside and remove devein.

2. Put onion, garlic, oil, salt, black pepper into shrimp, marinate 30 mins.

3. Heat the pan, pan fry shrimp until half cooked and take out.

4. Turn to low heat, put in marinade and cook 3 mins, then put in Japanese soy sauce, mirin, sugar and cook 2 mins.

5. Put in shrimp and cook until well done.

