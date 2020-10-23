三餸一湯｜蓮藕腰果素湯 Lotus Root and Cashew Nuts Vegan Soup

蓮藕腰果素湯

材料：

蓮藕 200克

腰果 100克

紅蘿蔔 1條

粟米 1條

無花果 5粒

紅棗 5粒

南北杏 20克

步驟：

1. 南北杏、腰果浸水；蓮藕、粟米切件。

2. 紅蘿蔔去皮及切件；紅棗對切、去核。

3. 將所有材料加入滾水，蓋上蓋，轉小火煲2小時，加鹽調味即成。

Lotus Root and Cashew Nuts Vegan Soup

Ingredients:

Lotus root 200g

Cashew nuts 100g

Carrot 1 pc

Corn 1 pc

Dried fig 5 pc

Red jujube 5 pcs

Apricot kernel 20g

Steps:

1. Soak apricot kernel and cashew nuts. Cut lotus root and into pieces.

2. Peel carrot and cut into pieces. Cut red jujube into two pieces and deseed.

3. Put all ingredients into boiling water, cover the lid and cook 2 hours with low heat. Season with salt.

