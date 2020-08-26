三餸一湯｜豆瓣豬軟骨 Braised pork soft bone with chili bean sauce

豆瓣豬軟骨

材料：

豬軟骨 適量

甘筍 1條

薯仔 1個

辣豆瓣醬 1.5湯匙

冰糖 少許

薑 2件

葱 4條

蒜 3粒

老抽 1茶匙

鹽 少許

青花椒 1茶匙

八角 2粒

香葉 3片

米酒 少許

水 約3碗

做法:

1. 去除甘筍皮，切件；刨去薯仔皮，切半，切件；拍扁蒜粒。

2. 把豬軟骨切件，放入熱水，下薑，下酒，氽水，取出，隔水。

3. 下油，爆香蒜、薑、葱、冰糖、八角、青花椒、香葉及豆瓣醬。

4. 放入豬軟骨炒，灒酒，下老抽、熱水，攪拌。下鹽，蓋上煮45分鐘。

5. 開蓋，棄掉香葉及葱，下甘筍，蓋上煮10分鐘。

6. 下薯仔，大火煮約8分鐘，熄火，盛上碟，完成。

Braised pork soft bone with chili bean sauce

Ingredients:

Pork soft bone some

Carrot 1 pc

Potato 1 pc

Chili bean sauce 1.5 tbsp

Rock sugar a little bit

Ginger 2 pcs

Spring onion 4 sprigs

Garlic 3 cloves

Dark soy sauce 1 tsp

Salt a little bit

Sichuan green peppercorn 1 tsp

Star anise 2 pcs

Bay leaf 3 pcs

Rice wine a little bit

Water 3 bowls

Direction:

1. Peel the carrot, slice. Peel the potato, halve and slice. Press the garlic.

2. Cut the pork soft bone into chunk. Blanch it with ginger and some wine, take out and drain.

3. Heat oil, fry the garlic, ginger and spring onion until fragrant. Then fry the rock sugar, star anise, Sichuan green peppercorn, bay leaf and chili bean sauce.

3. Put the pork soft bone together, sizzle with some rice wine, add some dark soy sauce, hot water and some salt, cover, braise for 45 mins.

4. Open the lid, discard those bay leaves and spring onion, then add the carrot, cover, cook for 10 mins.

5. Add potato at last, continue cooking for about 8 mins, off heat, transfer to a plate, done.

-----------------------------

