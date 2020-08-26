三餸一湯｜辣椒葉豬膶瘦肉湯 Chili leaves soup with pork and pork liver

辣椒葉豬膶瘦肉湯

材料：

辣椒葉 適量

瘦肉 少許

豬膶 少許

杞子 少許

水 約4碗

醃料：

鹽、糖 各少許

薑 1小件（拍扁）

紹興酒 1湯匙

做法：

1. 把豬肉、豬膶切片。

2. 拍扁薑，混合豬肉及豬膶，下紹興酒、鹽、糖醃味。

3. 下油，爆香豬膶、瘦肉，灒入滾水，蓋上滾20分鐘。

4. 開蓋，加入辣椒葉煲20分鐘。

5. 下鹽調味，之後下杞子，熄火，盛上碗。

Chili leaves soup with pork and pork liver

Ingredients:

Chili leaves adequate

Lean pork a little bit

Pork liver a little bit

Goji berry a little bit

Water 4 bowls

Marinade:

Salt, sugar a little bit for each

Ginger 1 pc

Shaoxing wine 1 tbsp

Direction:

1. Slice the pork and pork liver.

2. Press the ginger, mix with the pork and liver, marinate with some Shaoxing wine, a little bit salt and sugar.

3. Heat a bit oil, fry the pork and liver until brown, pour hot water in, cover, boil for 20 mins.

4. Open the lid, add chili leaves together, continue boiling for 20 mins.

5. Season with a little bit salt, add Goji Berry together. Off heat, serve hot.

