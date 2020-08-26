三餸一湯｜金銀蛋煮莧菜 Green Amaranth with salted and century egg

金銀蛋煮莧菜

材料:

青莧菜 1紮

鹹蛋 1隻

皮蛋 1隻

蒜 2粒

熱水 1.5碗

做法：

1. 把莧菜葉及莖部分開，拍扁蒜頭，打開鹹蛋，把皮蛋去殼，切4份。

2. 下油爆香蒜頭，下莧菜莖，灒入熱水，蓋上煮10分鐘，取出莧菜莖。

3. 下鹹蛋黄、皮蛋，蓋上，小火煮8分鐘，之後放入菜葉煮5分鐘。

4. 開蓋，下鹹蛋白，熄火，1分鐘後盛上碗。

Green Amaranth with salted and century egg

Ingredients:

Green Amaranth 1 bunch

Salted egg 1pc

Century egg 1 pc

Garlic 2 cloves

Hot water 1.5 bowls

Direction:

1. Separate the leaf and stem from the vegetables. Press the garlic, crack a salted egg, remove the shell from the century egg, then quarter.

2. Heat some oil, fry the garlic until fragrant, then put the Green Amaranth stem inside, pour hot water, cover, boil for 10 mins. Discard the vegetable stem.

3. Put the salted egg yolk and the century egg in pan, cover, boil in low heat for 8 mins, then put the leaves together, cover, cook for 5 mins.

4. Open the lid, add the salted egg whites together, off heat, transfer to a bowl after 1 min.

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

