三餸一湯｜星加坡黑醬油雞肉炒飯 Chicken fried rice with Singaporean dark sauce

星加坡黑醬油雞肉炒飯

材料:

雞髀肉 1件

甘筍 3片

翠玉瓜 1/3條

洋葱 半個

蛋 2隻

白飯 2碗

星加坡黑醬油 2湯匙

鹽、胡椒粉 各少許

雞肉醃料：

白胡椒粉 少許

鹽、糖、生抽、油 各少許

做法：

1. 把翠玉瓜切條，幼粒；把甘筍片切條，幼粒；把洋葱切幼；把雞肉切條再切幼。

2. 下胡椒粉、鹽、糖、生抽、油醃。

3. 下油，爆香洋葱，下雞肉，跟洋葱炒勻。之後下甘筍粒、翠玉瓜炒至微軟，取出。

4. 下油，加入白飯炒，把飯放在一邊，鑊中間下少許油，放入蛋，用周邊白飯蓋上蛋30秒，之後炒勻。

5. 下鹽調味，繼續炒至飯金黃，下黑醬油，炒勻。放回雞肉、菜粒，炒勻。

6. 下少許鹽、白胡椒粉調味，熄火，上碟。

Chicken fried rice with Singaporean dark sauce

Ingredients:

Chicken thigh meat 1 pc

Carrot 3 slices

Jade melon 1/3 pc

Onion ½ pc

Egg 2 pcs

Cooked rice 2 bowls

Singaporean dark sauce 2 tbsp

Salt, ground white pepper a little bit each

Marinade:

Ground white pepper a little bit

Salt, sugar, light soy sauce, oil a little bit each

Direction:

1. Cut the Jade melon into strips, then finely dice. Cut the carrot into strips, finely dice. Finely cut the onion, and slice the chicken meat into strips, cut it into small cubes.

2. Marinate the chicken with some ground white pepper, salt, sugar, light soy sauce and oil.

3. Heat some oil, fry the onion until fragrant, then add the chicken meat together, stir fry. Add carrot and Jade melon, fry until tender, take out.

4. Heat some oil, put the cooked rice in a pan and fry, then put it in one side, add some oil at the center, pour the eggs inside, cover the eggs with the cooked rice for 30 sec, Stir fry until well combined.

5. Season with a bit salt. Continue frying the rice until brown, then add the Singaporean dark sauce, stir-fry to combine. Put the chicken and veggies back, stir.

6. Season with a bit salt and some ground white pepper, off heat, serve hot.

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

