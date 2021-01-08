沙薑煎雞

材料：

三黃雞 1隻

中芹 適量

蒜茸 少許

葱 少許

辣椒 少許

糖 少許

生抽 少許

紹興酒 少許

沙薑 適量

醃料：

沙薑 少許

生抽 2湯匙

脆漿 少許

紹興酒 少許

做法：

1. 沙薑刨皮拍扁，切碎；中芹拍一拍後切段，備用。

2. 雞斬去雞腳，然後斬件，接着加入少許沙薑、生抽拌勻，加少許脆漿粉及紹興酒，拌勻後醃約20至30分鐘。

3. 燒熱鑊下油，雞件拍少許生粉，然後雞皮向下，先煎至雞皮金黃色，翻轉再煎至八成熟，盛起備用。

4. 爆香蒜茸、葱、辣椒及沙薑，雞件回鑊炒勻，接着加入生抽及紹興酒，再加中芹同炒，最後加少許糖調味，即可上碟。

Pan-Fried Chicken with Aromatic Ginger

Ingredients:

Yellow hair chicken 1 whole pc

Chinese celery some

Minced garlic little

Scallion little

Chilli pepper little

Sugar little

Soy sauce little

Shaoxing wine little

Aromatic ginger some

Marinade:

Aromatic ginger little

Soy sauce 2 tbsp

Frying batter little

Shaoxing wine little

Method:

1. Peel and smash aromatic ginger; smash Chinese celery lightly then cut into sections, set aside.

2. Chop off feet from chicken, then chop into pieces, add a little aromatic ginger and soy sauce, mix well, then add a bit of frying batter and Shaoxing wine, mix well, marinate 20-30 minutes.

3. Add oil to heated wok, dust chicken pieces with a little corn starch, then pan fry them skin down till golden brown, turn over, fry until 80% cooked, transfer to a plate.

4. Sauté minced garlic, scallion, chilli pepper and aromatic ginger, return chicken pieces into wok, mix well, drizzle in soy sauce and Shaoxing wine, toss Chinese celery in and stir fry, season with a little sugar and serve.









