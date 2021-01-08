柚子脆蝦球

材料：

蝦仁 10-12隻

紅肉柚子肉 半個

柚子皮 少許

柚子醬 / 柚子茶 適量

青瓜絲 適量

生粉水 適量

白醋 少許

脆漿:

麵粉 300克

生粉 20克

泡打粉 20克

水 500毫升

油 少許

做法：

1. 蝦仁加生粉抹勻清洗乾淨，然後開邊再撒少許鹽；撕開柚子肉至稍為碎散，備用。

2. 把脆漿材料攪拌，需要順着同一方向攪拌，不然會開至起筋像粉糰。下油後，看到脆漿有油珠，代表油分足夠，炸出來會鬆化。

3. 在蝦表面撒少許生粉，然後沾脆漿。油燒熱至180℃，逐隻蝦放入油裏炸至金黃色，開猛火逼出油分，撈起備用。

4. 燒熱鑊下少許油，倒入柚子醬，加少許水或白醋調配稠度及甜酸度，然後下少許油炒勻，加生粉水埋芡。把蝦回鑊，加入柚子肉輕輕炒勻便可。

5. 碟上鋪上青瓜絲，放上柚子脆蝦，撒上切碎的柚子皮，即可享用。

Deep-Fried Prawns with Red Pomelo Sauce

Ingredients:

Prawns 10-12 pcs, shelled

Red pomelo flesh 1/2 pc

Pomelo rind little

Citron tea some

Cucumber some, shredded

Corn starch and water mixture some

White vinegar little

Frying batter:

Flour 300g

Corn starch 20g

Baking powder 20g

Water 500ml

Oil little

Method:

1. Rub prawns with corn starch, then rinse off, slice in butterfly cut, marinate with a pinch of salt; separate pomelo flesh slightly, set aside.

2. Mix frying batter ingredients, stir in one direction, otherwise gluten will form and the batter will become a dough. Add oil into the batter until oil droplets can be seen in the batter, meaning there is sufficient oil inside to make it crunchy.

3. Dust prawns with a little corn starch, then dip them in batter. Heat oil to 180℃, slide prawns in one by one, fry until golden brown, then turn to high heat to force the oil out from the prawns, drain and set aside.

4. Add oil in a heated wok, add citron tea sauce and a little water or white vinegar to adjust the thickness and sourness, then stir in a little oil, thicken with corn starch mixture. Return prawns to the sauce, add pomelo flesh, stir slightly.

5. Place the prawns onto a bed of shredded cucumber, garnish with pomelo rind, serve.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android