方魚炒芥蘭

材料：

芥蘭 1斤

方魚肉 適量

紅椒 少許

薑米 少許

葱 少許

蒜茸 少許

紹興酒 少許

糖 少許

生粉芡：

鹽 少許

蠔油 少許

生粉 少許

水 適量

做法：

1. 芥蘭洗淨瀝乾，刨走較老身及丫叉位置外皮，然後切一切。

2. 方魚肉剪成小件，然後用油爆香，炸約五分鐘至方魚呈金黃色，微微翹起，即可起鑊，備用。

3. 燒熱鑊，下蒜茸、薑米、葱粒、辣椒及方魚爆香，然後放芥蘭同炒，加少許水或湯煮一煮，接着加糖調味。

4. 芥蘭炒至七八成熟，下生粉芡炒勻，最後再灒少許紹興酒，即可上碟。

Sautéed Chinese Kale with Dried Flounder

Ingredients:

Chinese Kale 1 catty

Dried flounder filet some

Red bell pepper little

Ginger little, diced

Scallion little

Minced garlic little

Shaoxing wine little

Sugar little

Sauce mixture:

Salt little

Oyster sauce little

Corn starch little

Water some

Method:

1. Rinse Chinese kale, peel fibrous skin on stems, make a small cut at where the stem branches out.

2. Cut dried flounder filet into small pieces, then sauté until fragrant, fry for about five minutes until it turns golden brown and curls up slightly, transfer to a plate, set aside.

3. Heat wok, sauté minced garlic, diced ginger and scallion, chilli pepper and dried flounder until fragrant, then add Chinese kale, sauté, add a bit of water or stock and simmer for a while, then season with sugar.

4. When the Chinese kale is 70-80% cooked, add sauce mixture, mix well, drizzle in Shaoxing wine at the end, serve.

