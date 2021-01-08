珍珠菜蠔仔滾肉碎豆腐湯
材料：
珍珠蠔仔 約8-10両
珍珠菜 適量
芫荽 適量
中芹 1束
豬腩肉碎 6-8両
薑米 1件
布包豆腐 2-3件
雞湯 約1,000毫升
冬菜 少許
胡椒粉 少許
魚露 少許
紫菜 4-5塊
豬肉醃料：
胡椒粉 少許
鹽 少許
生粉水 少許
做法：
1. 蠔仔用生粉搓洗乾淨；芫荽切走根部後清洗，莖部切少許，葉片切大塊；中芹拍扁後切粒；豆腐切粒，備用。
2. 豬肉碎加入胡椒粉、鹽及生粉水拌勻，醃一醃。
3. 燒熱水，分別把豆腐、肉碎及蠔仔汆水備用。
4. 燒熱鑊下少許油，先爆香薑米，然後加入雞湯。湯煲滾後，倒入肉碎、豆腐及冬菜。
5. 湯滾至差不多有少許顏色，加入蠔仔、珍珠菜，然後加中芹、芫荽根，接着下胡椒粉及魚露調味。
6. 紫菜用白鑊烘香，然後放在碗底，倒上蠔仔肉碎豆腐湯，飾以芫荽即可。
Minced Pork and Beancurd Soup with White Mugwort and Oyster
Ingredients:
Small oysters 8-10 taels
White mugwort some
Coriander some
Chinese celery 1 stalk
Minced pork belly 6-8 taels
Ginger 1 pc, diced
Firm beancurd 2-3 pcs
Chicken stock 1000ml
Pickled cabbage little
White pepper little
Fish sauce little
Seaweed 4-5 sheets
Marinade for pork:
White pepper little
Salt little
Corn starch and water mixture little
Method:
1. Rub oyster with corn starch then rinse off; chop roots off coriander, rinse under water to remove sand and mud, then finely chop the stem and coarsely chop the leaves; smash Chinese celery, dice; dice beancurd, set aside.
2. Add white pepper, salt and corn starch mixture in minced pork, marinate for a while.
3. Boil a pot of water, blanch beancurd, minced pork and oyster individually, set aside.
4. Add a bit of oil in a heated wok, sauté diced ginger, then tip chicken stock, bring to a boil, tip minced pork, beancurd and pickled cabbage.
5. When the soup darkens slightly, add oyster and white mugwort, then add Chinese celery and coriander stem, season with white pepper and fish sauce.
6. Grill seaweed in a wok without oil, then place in a bowl, pour the soup over, garnish with coriander leaves and serve.
