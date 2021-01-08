珍珠菜蠔仔滾肉碎豆腐湯

材料：

珍珠蠔仔 約8-10両

珍珠菜 適量

芫荽 適量

中芹 1束

豬腩肉碎 6-8両

薑米 1件

布包豆腐 2-3件

雞湯 約1,000毫升

冬菜 少許

胡椒粉 少許

魚露 少許

紫菜 4-5塊

豬肉醃料：

胡椒粉 少許

鹽 少許

生粉水 少許

做法：

1. 蠔仔用生粉搓洗乾淨；芫荽切走根部後清洗，莖部切少許，葉片切大塊；中芹拍扁後切粒；豆腐切粒，備用。

2. 豬肉碎加入胡椒粉、鹽及生粉水拌勻，醃一醃。

3. 燒熱水，分別把豆腐、肉碎及蠔仔汆水備用。

4. 燒熱鑊下少許油，先爆香薑米，然後加入雞湯。湯煲滾後，倒入肉碎、豆腐及冬菜。

5. 湯滾至差不多有少許顏色，加入蠔仔、珍珠菜，然後加中芹、芫荽根，接着下胡椒粉及魚露調味。

6. 紫菜用白鑊烘香，然後放在碗底，倒上蠔仔肉碎豆腐湯，飾以芫荽即可。

Minced Pork and Beancurd Soup with White Mugwort and Oyster

Ingredients:

Small oysters 8-10 taels

White mugwort some

Coriander some

Chinese celery 1 stalk

Minced pork belly 6-8 taels

Ginger 1 pc, diced

Firm beancurd 2-3 pcs

Chicken stock 1000ml

Pickled cabbage little

White pepper little

Fish sauce little

Seaweed 4-5 sheets

Marinade for pork:

White pepper little

Salt little

Corn starch and water mixture little

Method:

1. Rub oyster with corn starch then rinse off; chop roots off coriander, rinse under water to remove sand and mud, then finely chop the stem and coarsely chop the leaves; smash Chinese celery, dice; dice beancurd, set aside.

2. Add white pepper, salt and corn starch mixture in minced pork, marinate for a while.

3. Boil a pot of water, blanch beancurd, minced pork and oyster individually, set aside.

4. Add a bit of oil in a heated wok, sauté diced ginger, then tip chicken stock, bring to a boil, tip minced pork, beancurd and pickled cabbage.

5. When the soup darkens slightly, add oyster and white mugwort, then add Chinese celery and coriander stem, season with white pepper and fish sauce.

6. Grill seaweed in a wok without oil, then place in a bowl, pour the soup over, garnish with coriander leaves and serve.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android