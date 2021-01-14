冬瓜燜蝦

材料：

冬瓜200克

蝦仁200克

芫荽1束

薑1片

杞子1湯匙

本菇30克

清湯4湯匙

蠔油1茶匙

胡椒粉少許

粟粉水少許

醃料：

胡椒粉少許

粟粉半茶匙

紹酒1茶匙

做法：

1. 蝦仁加醃料略醃，杞子浸水，本菇撕開，切薑粒，芫荽切碎。冬瓜去籽，去皮，切件。滾水加紹酒，再加入蝦仁汆水。

2. 燒熱油，爆香薑和芫荽梗碎，加入冬瓜和本菇，加清湯2湯匙，蓋上中細火煮5分鐘。

3. 開蓋，加清湯2湯匙，加入蝦仁同炒，加蠔油和胡椒粉調味，加粟粉水收汁。加芫荽碎和杞子。

Braised winter melon with shrimp

Ingredients:

Winter melon 200g

Shrimp 200g

Coriander 1 bunch

Ginger 1 slice

Wolfberries 1 Tablespoon

Marmoreal mushroom 30g.

Chicken broth 4 Tablespoons

Oyster sauce 1 teaspoon

Pepper Little

Cornstarch water Little

Marinade:

Pepper Little

Cornstarch ½ teaspoon

Shao Xing wine 1 teaspoon

Steps:

1. Marinate shrimp with marinade. Soak wolfberries with water. Tear marmoreal mushroom in pieces. Dice ginger. Shred coriander. Take out seeds of winter melon, peel skin, and cut in pieces.

2. Put Shao Xing wine in boiling water. Blanch shrimp. Heat the oil, stir fry ginger and coriander stem. Put in winter melon, marmoreal mushroom and 2 Tablespoons of chicken broth. Cover the lid and cook in mid-low heat for 5 minutes.

3. Put in 2 Tablespoons of chicken broth, shrimp. Then season with oyster sauce and pepper. Thicken the sauce with cornstarch water. Put in coriander leaves and wolfberries.

-----------------------------

