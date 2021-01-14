椰菜魚肉卷

材料：

椰菜半個

鯪魚滑150克

蝦滑120克

番茄1個

蒜頭2瓣

雜錦香草 少許

鹽少許

糖少許

麻油 少許

做法：

1. 鯪魚滑加蝦滑，順時針拌勻，加入麻油。蒜頭切碎，番茄切粒。

2. 椰菜葉原塊剝出，汆水至稍軟身。椰菜放入魚和蝦滑，包成春卷形狀，隔水蒸8分鐘。

3. 燒熱油，爆香蒜頭，加入番茄炒香，再加雜錦香草、鹽和糖，炒至番茄軟身。加水2湯匙煮成醬，先鋪番茄醬到碟上，排上椰菜卷。

Cabbage and fish rolls

Ingredients:

Cabbage ½ pc

Minced mud carp 150g

Minced shrimp 120g

Tomato 1 pc

Garlic 2 cloves

Mixed herbs Little

Salt Little

Sugar Little

Sesame oil Little

Steps:

1. Mix minced mud carp and shrimp in clockwise direction. Put in sesame oil. Shred garlic. Dice tomato.

2. Take out whole cabbage leaves and blanch cabbage. Put the mixture on cabbage leaves and wrap as spring rolls. Steam for 8 minutes.

3. Heat the oil, stir fry garlic, then put in tomato, mixed herbs, salt and sugar. Stir fry until tomatoes become soft. Put in 2 Tablespoons of water. Put tomato sauce on plate, then put on cabbage rolls.

