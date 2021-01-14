蘋果日報慈善基金
三餸一湯｜沙茶肉片炒金瓜 Sauteed pork and squash with Sacha sauce

沙茶肉片炒金瓜

材料：

豬肉片150克

牛肝菌40克

金瓜150克

大紅椒 ⅓條

葱2條

蒜頭2瓣

沙茶醬1湯匙

老抽1茶匙

粟粉水少許

醃料：

胡椒粉少許

紹酒1茶匙

生抽1茶匙

麻油少許

粟粉半茶匙

做法：

1. 牛肝菌浸水，大紅椒去籽，切塊。蒜頭切碎。金瓜削皮，切薄片。豬肉片切小塊，加入醃料略醃。滾水加糖和鹽，金瓜汆水。

2. 燒熱油，爆香蒜頭，加入豬肉片同炒，下牛肝菌連水。

3. 加入金瓜同炒，蓋上煮3分鐘。加入沙茶醬和老抽，粟粉水收汁，加入大紅椒和葱略炒便可。

Sauteed pork and squash with Sacha sauce

Ingredients:

Pork slice 150g

Dried porcini 40g

Squash 150g

Large chili ⅓ pc

Green onion 2 pcs

Garlic 2 cloves

Sacha sauce 1 Tablespoon

Dark soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Cornstarch water Little

Marinade:

Pepper Little

Shao Xing wine 1 teaspoon

Soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Sesame oil Little

Cornstarch ½ teaspoon

Steps:

1. Soak porcini with water. Take out large chili seeds, then cut in pieces. Shred garlic. Peel squash and cut in thin slices. Cut pork slices in pieces, marinate with marinade for a while.

2. Put sugar and salt in boiling water, blanch squash. Heat the oil, stir fry garlic and pork slices. Put in porcini with water.

3. Put in squash. Cover the lid and cook for 3 minutes. Put in Sacha sauce and dark soy sauce. Thicken the sauce with cornstarch water. Put in large chili and green onion.

