酸甜墨魚釀豆卜

材料：

墨魚滑 200克

豆卜 8粒

紅椒 1/2個

青椒 1/2個

黃椒 1/2個

茄汁 2湯匙

茄膏 1茶匙

白醋 1/2湯匙

糖 2湯匙

生抽 1茶匙

米糠油 300毫升

步驟‌：

1. 將茄汁、茄膏、白醋、糖、生抽、少許水混合，攪拌均勻。

2. 青椒、紅椒、黃椒，對切、去籽、切粒。

3. 豆卜對切、反轉，將墨魚滑釀入豆卜。

4. 燒熱米糠油，以中火炸豆卜5分鐘，取出，瀝乾油分。

5. 以大火炸豆卜1分鐘，取出，瀝乾油分。

6. 燒熱米糠油，將彩椒炒香，加入醬汁、少許水，煮2分鐘，再取出。

7. 甜酸醬配墨魚釀豆卜一同享用。

Deep fried Cuttlefish Stuffed Tofu Puffs with Sweet and Sour Sauce

Ingredients:

Cuttlefish paste 200g

Tofu puffs 8 pcs

Red sweet pepper 1/2 pc

Green sweet pepper 1/2 pc

Yellow sweet pepper 1/2 pc

Ketchup 2 tablespoons

Tomato paste 1 teaspoon

Vinegar 1/2 tablespoon

Sugar 2 tablespoons

Soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Rice bran oil 300ml

Steps:

1. Mix ketchup, tomato paste, vinegar, sugar, soy sauce, a little water, mix well.

2. Cut bell pepper into two pieces, deseed and dice.

3. Cut tofu puffs into two pieces and reverse, stuff cuttlefish paste into tofu puffs.

4. Heat the rice bran oil, deep fry tofu puffs 5 mins with mid-heat, take out and drain oil.

5. Deep fry tofu puffs 1 min with high heat, take out and drain oil.

6. Heat the rice bran oil, stir fry bell pepper, put in the sauce, a little water and cook 2 mins and take out the sauce.

7. Enjoy with cuttlefish stuffed tofu puffs.

