番茄金菇藜麥煲

材料：

番茄 1個

金菇 1包

藜麥 200克

蒜頭 2瓣

茄汁 1湯匙

茄膏 1茶匙

魚露 1茶匙

糖 1湯匙

米糠油 3湯匙

步驟：

1. 藜麥浸水；金菇切走根部、撕開；蒜頭切粒。

2. 番茄放入熱水煮1分鐘，再取出，然後去皮、切粒。

3. 燒熱米糠油，爆香蒜頭，加入番茄、藜麥，攪拌均勻。

4. 加入茄汁、茄膏、魚露、糖，攪拌均勻，蓋上蓋，煮10分鐘。

5. 加入金菇、水，煮5分鐘。

Braised Tomato, Enoki Mushroom and Quinoa

Ingredients:

Tomato 1 pc

Enoki mushroom 1 pack

Quinoa 200g

Garlic 2 slices

Ketchup 1 tablespoon

Tomato paste 1 teaspoon

Fish sauce 1 teaspoon

Sugar 1 tablespoon

Rice bran oil 3 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Soak quinoa. Cut enoki mushroom root and rip. Dice garlic.

2. Put tomato into hot water and cook 1 min, then take out, peel tomato and dice.

3. Heat the rice bran oil, stir fry garlic. Put in tomato, quinoa and mix well.

4. Put in ketchup, tomato paste, fish sauce, sugar and mix well, cover the lid and cook 10 mins.

5. Put in enoki mushroom and water, finally cook 5 mins.

