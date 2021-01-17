白滷水雞翼

材料：

雞翼 8隻

薑 30克

葱 2棵

滷水料 1包

魚露 2湯匙

紹興酒 1湯匙

步驟‌：

1. 薑切片。

2. 雞翼印乾水分，將鹽、胡椒粉加入至雞翼，攪拌均勻，醃30分鐘。

3. 葱切段，雞翼汆水、洗淨。

4. 將滷水料、薑、葱加入至滾水，蓋上蓋，煮10分鐘。

5. 加入雞翼、紹興酒、魚露，蓋上蓋，轉小火煮20分鐘。

White Marinade Chicken Wings

Ingredients:

Chicken wings 8 pcs

Ginger 30g

Spring onion 2 pcs

Chinese marinade 1 pack

Fish sauce 2 tablespoons

Shao xing wine 1 tablespoon

Steps:

1. Slice ginger.

2. Wipe chicken wings with kitchen paper, put salt, pepper into chicken wings, mix well and marinate 30 mins.

3. Cut spring onion into strips. Blanch chicken wings and wash.

4. Put Chinese marinade, ginger, spring onion into boiling water, cover the lid and cook 10 mins.

5. Put in chicken wings, Shao xing wine, fish sauce, cover the lid and cook 20 mins with low heat.

-----------------------------

