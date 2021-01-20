啤梨菠蘿炒蝦仁

材料：

啤梨 1個

菠蘿 1罐

蝦仁 200克

鹽 少許

胡椒粉 少許

生粉 1茶匙

生抽 1茶匙

糖 1 茶匙

米糠油 2湯匙

步驟‌：

1. 啤梨去皮、切粒、浸水；菠蘿切粒，留起菠蘿汁。

2. 蝦仁印乾水分，將鹽、胡椒粉、加入蝦仁。

3. 將生抽、糖、少許菠蘿水、生粉混合，攪拌均勻，成為醬汁。

4. 燒熱米糠油，加入蝦，炒2分鐘。

5. 加入啤梨、菠蘿、醬汁，炒至均勻。

Stir fried Shrimp Meat with Common Pear and Pineapple

Ingredients:

Common pear 1 pc

Pineapple 1 can

Shrimp meat 200g

Salt little

Pepper little

Cornstarch 1 teaspoon

Soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Sugar 1 teaspoon

Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Peel common pear, then dice and soak. Dice pineapple and keep the pineapple water.

2. Wipe shrimp with kitchen paper, put salt, pepper into shrimp meat.

3. Mix soy sauce, sugar, a little pineapple water and cornstarch, mix well as sauce.

4. Heat the rice bran oil, put in shrimp and stir fry 2 mins.

5. Put in common pear, pineapple, sauce and stir fry until mix well.

