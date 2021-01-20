手撕麻辣杏鮑菇

材料：

杏鮑菇 2隻

蒜頭10瓣

葱 1棵

花椒粒 20克

辣椒乾5條

辣椒 1條

生抽 2茶匙

鎮江香醋 1湯匙

糖 2茶匙

辣椒油 1湯匙

花椒油 1茶匙

麻油 3湯匙

米糠油 2湯匙

步驟：

1. 杏鮑菇以大火蒸20分鐘。

2. 蒜頭攪碎；葱切粒；辣椒乾切粒；辣椒切粒。

3. 燒熱米糠油，炒香花椒粒、辣椒乾、辣椒，再取出。

4. 加入生抽、鎮江香醋、糖、辣椒油、花椒油、麻油，攪拌均勻，成為醬汁。

5. 取出杏鮑菇，撕開。

6. 將蒜頭、醬汁加入至杏鮑菇，攪拌均勻，灑上葱粒。

Sichuan Spicy King Oyster Mushroom

Ingredients:

King oyster mushroom 2 pcs

Garlic 10 slices

Spring onion 1 pc

Sichuan peppercorn 20g

Dried hot pepper 5 pcs

Hot pepper 1 pc

Soy sauce 2 teaspoons

Zhen jiang vinegar 1 tablespoon

Sugar 2 teaspoons

Chilli oil 1 tablespoon

Peppercorn chilli oil 1 teaspoon

Sesame oil 3 tablespoons

Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Steam king oyster mushroom 20 mins with high heat.

2. Mince garlic. Dice spring onion. Dice dried hot pepper. Dice hot pepper.

3. Heat the rice bran oil, stir fry Sichuan peppercorn, dried hot pepper and hot pepper, then take out.

4. Put in soy sauce, Zhen jiang vinegar, sugar, chilli oil, peppercorn chilli oil, sesame oil, mix well as sauce.

5. Take out king oyster mushroom and rip.

6. Put garlic and the sauce into king oyster mushroom, then mix well, finally add diced spring onion on the top.

