手撕麻辣杏鮑菇
材料：
杏鮑菇 2隻
蒜頭10瓣
葱 1棵
花椒粒 20克
辣椒乾5條
辣椒 1條
生抽 2茶匙
鎮江香醋 1湯匙
糖 2茶匙
辣椒油 1湯匙
花椒油 1茶匙
麻油 3湯匙
米糠油 2湯匙
步驟：
1. 杏鮑菇以大火蒸20分鐘。
2. 蒜頭攪碎；葱切粒；辣椒乾切粒；辣椒切粒。
3. 燒熱米糠油，炒香花椒粒、辣椒乾、辣椒，再取出。
4. 加入生抽、鎮江香醋、糖、辣椒油、花椒油、麻油，攪拌均勻，成為醬汁。
5. 取出杏鮑菇，撕開。
6. 將蒜頭、醬汁加入至杏鮑菇，攪拌均勻，灑上葱粒。
Sichuan Spicy King Oyster Mushroom
Ingredients:
King oyster mushroom 2 pcs
Garlic 10 slices
Spring onion 1 pc
Sichuan peppercorn 20g
Dried hot pepper 5 pcs
Hot pepper 1 pc
Soy sauce 2 teaspoons
Zhen jiang vinegar 1 tablespoon
Sugar 2 teaspoons
Chilli oil 1 tablespoon
Peppercorn chilli oil 1 teaspoon
Sesame oil 3 tablespoons
Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons
Steps:
1. Steam king oyster mushroom 20 mins with high heat.
2. Mince garlic. Dice spring onion. Dice dried hot pepper. Dice hot pepper.
3. Heat the rice bran oil, stir fry Sichuan peppercorn, dried hot pepper and hot pepper, then take out.
4. Put in soy sauce, Zhen jiang vinegar, sugar, chilli oil, peppercorn chilli oil, sesame oil, mix well as sauce.
5. Take out king oyster mushroom and rip.
6. Put garlic and the sauce into king oyster mushroom, then mix well, finally add diced spring onion on the top.
