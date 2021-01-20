洋葱牛肉可樂餅

材料：

洋葱 1/2個

牛肉碎 200克

麵包糠10湯匙

牛奶 1湯匙

蛋 2隻

黑椒 1湯匙

麵粉 3湯匙

鹽 1茶匙

米糠油 300毫升

步驟：

1. 洋葱切碎。

2. 將牛奶加入至3湯匙麵包糠，攪拌均勻。

3. 燒熱米糠油，炒洋葱至金黃色，再取出。

4. 將洋葱、牛奶麵包糠、1隻蛋、鹽、黑椒加入至牛肉，用手攪拌均勻，搓成餅型。

5. 撲上麵粉、蛋、再撲上麵包糠，放入雪櫃30分鐘。

6. 燒熱米糠油，以中火炸5分鐘，取出，印乾油分。

Deep fried Beef Cake with Onion

Ingredients:

Onion 1/2 pc

Minced beef 200g

Bread crumbs 10 tablespoons

Milk 1 tablespoon

Egg 2 pcs

Black pepper 1 tablespoon

Flour 3 tablespoons

Salt 1 teaspoon

Rice bran oil 300ml

Steps:

1. Minced onion.

2. Put milk into 3 tablespoons bread crumbs and mix well.

3. Heat the rice bran oil, stir fry onion into golden brown and take out.

4. Put onion, milk and bread crumbs and one egg, salt, black pepper into beef, then mix well by hand and roll as a cake.

5. Put in flour, egg, then put in bread crumbs and put in refrigerator for 30 mins.

6. Heat the rice bran oil, deep fry 5 mins with mid-heat, finally take out and wipe the oil with kitchen paper.

