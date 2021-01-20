蘋果日報慈善基金
三餸一湯｜牛蒡合掌瓜腰果素湯 Burdock, Chayote Melon and Cashew Nuts Vegan Soup

1小時前

牛蒡合掌瓜腰果素湯

材料：

牛蒡 1條

合掌瓜 1個

腰果 200克

紅蘿蔔 1條

粟米 1條

蜜棗 3粒

無花果 4粒

南北杏 20克

鹽 適量

步驟：

1. 腰果浸水；牛蒡去皮、切片。

2. 合掌瓜去皮、切件、去心；紅蘿蔔去皮、切件；粟米切件。

3. 將所有材料加入至滾水，蓋上蓋，轉小火煲2小時。

4. 加入適量鹽。

Burdock, Chayote Melon and Cashew Nuts Vegan Soup

Ingredients:

Burdock 1 pc

Chayote melon 1pc

Cashew nuts 200g

Carrot 1 pc

Corn 1 pc

Sweet jujube 3 pcs

Dried fig 4 pcs

Apricot kernel 20g

Salt some

Steps:

1. Soak cashew nuts. Peel burdock and slice.

2. Peel chayote melon, cut into pieces and corn. Peel carrot and cut into pieces. Cut corn into pieces.

3. Put all ingredients into boiling water, cover the lid and cook 2 hours with low heat.

4. Put in some salt.

