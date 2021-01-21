番茄粟米湯

材料：

粟米1條

秀珍菇4隻

番茄2個

薑2片

白玉菇3條

蘆筍3條

蝦4隻

粟米件1條

五花腩50克

鹽少許

黑椒少許

糖少許

紹酒少許

水1.2公升

做法：

1. 切薑絲，白玉菇和蘆筍切段，番茄切角。蝦去殼，留蝦頭。

2. 燒熱油，爆香薑和五花肉，加入蝦頭同炒，灒紹酒，加入粟米同炒，再加入番茄，加水1.2公升，蓋上中火煲20分鐘。

3. 開蓋，加鹽、糖和黑椒，加入蝦肉、白玉菇和蘆筍煮滾。

Tomato and sweet corn soup

Ingredients:

Sweet corn 1 pc

Oyster mushroom 4 pcs

Tomato 2 pcs

Ginger 2 slices

White beech mushroom 3 pcs

Asparagus 3 pcs

Shrimp 4 pcs

Sweet corn 1 pc

Pork belly 50g

Salt Little

Black pepper Little

Sugar Little

Shao Xing wine Little

Water 1.2L

Steps:

1. Cut ginger in strips. Cut white beech mushroom and asparagus in pieces. Cut tomato in wedges. Peel shrimp and keep the head.

2. Heat the oil, stir fry ginger, pork belly and shrimp head. Pour in Shao Xing wine. Stir fry with sweet corn. Put in tomato and 1.2L of water. Cover the lid and cook in mid-heat for 20 minutes.

3. Open the lid, season the soup with salt, sugar and black pepper. Put in shrimp, white beech mushroom and asparagus until cook well done.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android