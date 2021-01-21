雞肉洋葱煮雞蛋

材料：

雞胸250克

洋葱1/2個

蛋3隻

葱2條

冬菇3隻

醃料：

糖少許

鹽少許

粟粉水1茶匙

味醂1茶匙

醬汁：

昆布醬油2湯匙

味醂2湯匙

糖1湯匙

水1.5杯

做法：

1. 洋葱切絲，冬菇切片，切葱花。雞胸肉切條，加入醃料拌勻。打蛋。

2. 碗中加醬汁材料拌勻。燒熱油，加雞肉、洋葱和冬菇，加入醬汁煮1分鐘。

3. 倒入蛋液，蓋上收中火煮至凝固，撒葱花。

Sauteed chicken with onion and egg

Ingredients:

Chicken breast 250g

Onion ½ pc

Egg 3 pcs

Green onion 2 pcs

Shiitake mushroom 3 pcs

Marinade:

Sugar Little

Salt Little

Cornstarch water 1 teaspoon

Mirin 1 teaspoon

Sauce:

Kombu sauce 2 Tablespoons

Mirin 2 Tablespoons

Sugar 1 Tablespoon

Water 1.5 cup

Steps:

1. Cut onion in strips. Shred green onion. Slice shiitake mushroom and chicken breast. Marinate chicken with marinade. Beat the egg.

2. Mix mirin, Kombu sauce, sugar with 1.5 cup of water. Heat the oil, stir fry with chicken. Put in onion, shiitake mushroom and sauce. Cook for 1 minute.

3. Put in egg, cover the lid and cook in mid-heat until egg is done. Put in green onion.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android